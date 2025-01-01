Menu
2018 Audi Q5

128,831 KM

Details Description Features

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5

Technik Local Trade

12268426

2018 Audi Q5

Technik Local Trade

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,831KM
VIN WA1CNAFY3J2026903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 128,831 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Warning-Front

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
Voice Activation and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Programmable Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Audi Q5