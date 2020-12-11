2018 Audi Q5

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort rear air conditioning Cargo shade Windows Panoramic Sunroof Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera MEMORY MIRRORS Power Lift Gates Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Smart Device Integration Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Turbocharged Engine Audi connect Emergency Sos Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Audi side assist Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine 7 Spd Automatic Transmission Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Arm Wing Design Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display/SiriusXM -inc: MMI touch Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system Audi music interface w/USB connectivity and Bluetooth Audi pre sense front and Audi pre sense rear

