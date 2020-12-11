Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$42,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Technik Virtual Cockpit | Bang And Olufsen | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Technik Virtual Cockpit | Bang And Olufsen | Remote Start

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6308427
  2. 6308427
  3. 6308427
Contact Seller

$42,990

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6308427
  • Stock #: F3R816
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY0J2091692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival !!!
The destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear air conditioning
Cargo shade
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Smart Device Integration
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Turbocharged Engine
Audi connect Emergency Sos
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Audi side assist Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
7 Spd Automatic Transmission
Wheels: 8.0J x 19" 5-Arm Wing Design
Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display/SiriusXM -inc: MMI touch
Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system
Audi music interface w/USB connectivity and Bluetooth
Audi pre sense front and Audi pre sense rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2020 Kia Sportage EX...
 32,548 KM
$27,700 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 63,646 KM
$10,990 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 49,161 KM
$25,490 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory