2018 Audi Q5

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Jump into a luxurious Audi SUV at a budget friendly price with this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Q5 that just arrived on trade with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! You get a long list of features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, foot activated power tailgate, a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, top view 360 degree camera system and more!Plus as an added bonus, this local trade has the optional Comfort Seating Package with ventilated sport seats!
