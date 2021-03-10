Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

49,970 KM

Details Description Features

$36,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,985

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Tech Prestige Technik! Digital Dash! HUD!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Tech Prestige Technik! Digital Dash! HUD!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 6816548
  2. 6816548
  3. 6816548
  4. 6816548
  5. 6816548
  6. 6816548
  7. 6816548
  8. 6816548
  9. 6816548
  10. 6816548
  11. 6816548
  12. 6816548
  13. 6816548
  14. 6816548
  15. 6816548
  16. 6816548
  17. 6816548
  18. 6816548
  19. 6816548
  20. 6816548
  21. 6816548
  22. 6816548
  23. 6816548
  24. 6816548
  25. 6816548
Contact Seller

$36,985

+ taxes & licensing

49,970KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6816548
  • Stock #: F3WBDY
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY7J2120704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3WBDY
  • Mileage 49,970 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Q5 Technik! Beautiful colour inside and out, tons of options like digital dash, HUD, navigation, heated seats, back up camera, and more!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Programmable Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2017 BMW X3 xDrive28...
 52,000 KM
$32,985 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 5 Series 53...
 39,926 KM
$35,985 + tax & lic
2015 Infiniti QX50 A...
 59,698 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory