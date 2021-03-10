2018 Audi Q5

$36,985 + taxes & licensing 4 9 , 9 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6816548

6816548 Stock #: F3WBDY

F3WBDY VIN: WA1CNAFY7J2120704

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Nougat Brown

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # F3WBDY

Mileage 49,970 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Universal Garage Door Opener Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Programmable Auto-Leveling Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.