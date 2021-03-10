Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi Q5

44,505 KM

Details Description Features

$39,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Contact Seller
2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv w/Navigation & Sunroof *Local Trade*

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi Q5

Progressiv w/Navigation & Sunroof *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

  1. 6817850
  2. 6817850
  3. 6817850
  4. 6817850
  5. 6817850
  6. 6817850
Contact Seller

$39,000

+ taxes & licensing

44,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6817850
  • Stock #: 254360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour A2A2-Brilliant Bla
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 254360
  • Mileage 44,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Great value here in this 1 owner, low KM 2018 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in popular Progressiv trim! This locally owned SUV was bought new and fully serviced here at our dealership. You get factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, rear view camera system, navigation, power tailgate, heated steering wheel and more!Financing rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Audi Winnipeg

2017 Audi A4 Technik...
 29,573 KM
$33,000 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 Sedan T...
 26,476 KM
$38,000 + tax & lic
2019 Audi RS 5 Sport...
 3,892 KM
$90,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

Call Dealer

204-977-XXXX

(click to show)

204-977-6873

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory