2018 Audi Q5

36,596 KM

$44,000

+ tax & licensing
$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

Technik w/Adv Driver Assistance & Head Up Display *Local-Low KM*

2018 Audi Q5

Technik w/Adv Driver Assistance & Head Up Display *Local-Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$44,000

+ taxes & licensing

36,596KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7778889
  • Stock #: 220181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 36,596 KM

Vehicle Description

It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in top of the line Technik trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, navigation with Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, top view 360 degree camera system, heated steering wheel and much more!Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the optional Head Up Display ($1100) and Advanced Driver Assistance Package w/Lane Departure, Forward Collision Warning and Adaptive Cruise Control.Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
Requires Subscription
ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Pre Sense Front w/Pre Sense City Audi Active Lane Assist
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

