2018 Audi Q5

$41,991 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 5 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7812636

7812636 Stock #: F47F9F

F47F9F VIN: WA1CNAFY5J2136934

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Nougat Brown

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 62,526 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator 5.302 Axle Ratio 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,465 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi side assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Warning-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System 19 Speakers 755w Premium Amplifier Seating Leather Interior Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display/SiriusXM -inc: MMI touch Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system Audi music interface w/USB connectivity and Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.