$40,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2018 Audi Q5
Komfort | Convenience Package | Heated Steering Wheel
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$40,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8603354
- Stock #: 261020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,266 KM
Vehicle Description
Locally owned, this ultra low KM 2018 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in popular Komfort trim. Bought new and fully serviced here at our dealership and with under 15,000km, you can experience a luxury SUV at a budget friendly price plus enjoy heated leather seating, rear view camera, Bluetooth, 18 inch rims, premium 10 speaker sound system, power tailgate and 3 zone automatic climate control. As an added bonus the beautiful Q5 includes the optional Convenience Package ($1850) w/Heated Steering Wheel, Driver's Memory Seat and Parking Sensors.Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.