2018 Audi Q5

74,860 KM

Progressiv | Driver Assistance | Comfort Interior Package

Progressiv | Driver Assistance | Comfort Interior Package

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

74,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8720327
  • Stock #: 261810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Nougat Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,860 KM

Vehicle Description

It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in popular Progressiv trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear view camera system, heated steering wheel, foot activated power tailgate, and much more.Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Ibis White Q5 includes the following extra options: * Audi Connect ($520) * LED Headlights ($900) * Driver Assistance Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring & 360 Degree Top View Camera ($1500) * Comfort Interior Package w/Ventilated Sport Seats ($1650)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
IBIS WHITE
NOUGAT BROWN LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
COMFORT INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: Ventilated Front Seats Front Sports Seats power lumbar for both front seats Rear Door Retractable Sunshades
LED HEADLIGHTS W/HIGH-BEAM ASSIST
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Side Assist Rear Cross Traffic Alert Audi Pre Sense Rear Top View Camera Exit Warning System
Front Collision Warning

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

