2018 Audi Q5
Progressiv | Driver Assistance | Comfort Interior Package
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Nougat Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,860 KM
Vehicle Description
It's easy to see why the Q5 is one of the best selling SUV's in it's class! This 1 owner locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi Q5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive just arrived on trade in popular Progressiv trim! You get a long list of options including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, rear view camera system, heated steering wheel, foot activated power tailgate, and much more.Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful Ibis White Q5 includes the following extra options: * Audi Connect ($520) * LED Headlights ($900) * Driver Assistance Package w/Blind Spot Monitoring & 360 Degree Top View Camera ($1500) * Comfort Interior Package w/Ventilated Sport Seats ($1650)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 0.9% and up to 5.59% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
