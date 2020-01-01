Save over $14,000 from new on this ultra low KM demo 2018 Audi Q7 with the top of the line Technik Package plus a very long list of options including: Towing Package, 21" Rim Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Luxury Package, Black Optics Package and the S-Line Sport Package!Financing rates as low as 0.95% available plus Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!