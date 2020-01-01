Menu
2018 Audi Q7

Technik w/S-Line & Black Optics Package *DEMO*

2018 Audi Q7

Technik w/S-Line & Black Optics Package *DEMO*

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$76,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 2,781KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429551
  • Stock #: 18A12888-D
  • VIN: WA1WAAF76JD045823
Exterior Colour
Navarra Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Rock Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Save over $14,000 from new on this ultra low KM demo 2018 Audi Q7 with the top of the line Technik Package plus a very long list of options including: Towing Package, 21" Rim Package, Driver Assistance Plus Package, Luxury Package, Black Optics Package and the S-Line Sport Package!Financing rates as low as 0.95% available plus Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription
  • FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER -inc: For provinces that require front license plates
  • NAVARRA BLUE METALLIC
  • S LINE SPORT PACKAGE -inc: S Line Front/Rear Bumpers S Line Fender Badges S Line Roof Spoiler Wheels: 9.5J x 20" 5-Arm Turbine Design Magnesium finish Black Headliner S Line Door Sills
  • TRAILER HITCH (7 700LBS)
  • ROCK GRAY LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • ALUMINUM UPPER INLAY/GREY OAK LOWER INLAY
  • ROCK GRAY VALCONA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • BLACK OPTICS PACKAGE -inc: Quattro Side Blade in Black Black Roof Rails
  • 21" WHEEL PACKAGE W/TURBINE DESIGN WHEELS -inc: Tires: 285/40R21 Summer Wheels: 9.5J x 21" 5-Arm Turbine Design
  • LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Power Door Closers Individual Contour Ventilation Seats massage function for front seats
  • DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Head Up Display High-Beam Assistant Traffic Sign Recognition Adaptive Cruise Control stop & go/traffic jam assist Audi Pre Sense Plus/Pre Sense City Camera and Distance Sensor Audi Active Lane Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

