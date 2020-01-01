Menu
2018 Audi Q7

Technik w/Driver Assistance & Tow Package *DEMO*

2018 Audi Q7

Technik w/Driver Assistance & Tow Package *DEMO*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$70,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 15,685KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429569
  • Stock #: 18A27888-D
  • VIN: WA1VAAF77JD046846
Exterior Colour
Temperament Red Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Save over $15,000 from new on this low KM demo 2018 Q7 with the top of the line Technik Package! You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus 7 paasenger seating and popular options such as heated leather seating, panoramic sunroof, Quattro All-Wheel Drive, power tailgate, navigation, top view rear camera system plus this spacious family friendly SUV has the optional Driver Assistance Package and Towing Package!Rates as low as 0.9% and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • Requires Subscription
  • FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER -inc: For provinces that require front license plates
  • BLACK VALCONA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • TRAILER HITCH (7 700LBS)
  • DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Head Up Display High-Beam Assistant Traffic Sign Recognition Adaptive Cruise Control stop & go/traffic jam assist Audi Pre Sense Plus/Pre Sense City Camera and Distance Sensor Audi Active Lane Assist
  • TEMPERAMENT RED METALLIC

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

