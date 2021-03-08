Menu
2018 Audi Q7

29,667 KM

Details Description Features

$59,000

+ tax & licensing
$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Audi Q7

2018 Audi Q7

Technik w/Luxury & Dynamic Ride Packages *Local-Low KM*

2018 Audi Q7

Technik w/Luxury & Dynamic Ride Packages *Local-Low KM*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

29,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6662723
  • Stock #: 253550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 29,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to the luxurious features you deserve in this 1 owner, locally owned 2018 Audi Q7 that just arrived on trade with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! This 7 passenger SUV was bought new and fully serviced here at our dealership. You get lots of factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of standard feature such as: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, power tailgate, top view 360 degree camera, heated steering wheel and much more! Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * Luxury Package w/Massaging Valcona Leather Seats ($3750) * Dynamic Ride Package w/4 Wheel Steering ($3900) * S-Line Sport Package ($1000) * 21 Inch Rims ($1000) * Driver Assistance Plus Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Head Up Display ($3400) * Trailer Hitch ($550)Financing rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Supercharged
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

