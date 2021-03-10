+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Treat yourself to the luxurious features you deserve in this 1 owner, locally owned 2018 Audi Q7 that just arrived on trade with Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim! This 7 passenger SUV was bought new and fully serviced here at our dealership. You get a very long list of standard feature such as: heated and ventilated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, power tailgate, top view 360 degree camera, heated steering wheel and much more! Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * Luxury Package w/Massaging Seats ($3750) * Driver Assistance Plus Package w/Head Up Display & Adaptive Cruise ($3400) * Design Selection Package w/Murillo Brown Interior & Gray Alcantara Headliner ($4150)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8