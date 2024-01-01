2018 Audi RS 3

Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2018 Audi RS3 stands out in the compact sedan segment. The RS3 offers an engaging and dynamic driving experience that is hard to match. Its powerful engine and precise handling make it a thrill for driving enthusiasts, while its refined interior and advanced features ensure comfort and convenience for everyday use. Under the hood, the 2018 RS3 boasts a 2.5-liter TFSI inline 5-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission, ensuring quick and smooth gear changes. The RS3s all-wheel-drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making it a joy to drive in various conditions. The 2018 Audi RS3 is not just a car; its a statement of style and performance, making it an excellent choice for those who demand the best of both worlds.<br /><br /><strong>FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO</strong><ul> <li>Sunroof</li> <li>Leather Interior</li></ul><br /><strong>CONVENIENCE</strong><ul> <li>Heated Seats</li> <li>Dual-Climate Control</li> <li>Adaptive Cruise Control</li> <li>Remote Trunk Release</li></ul><br /><strong>SAFETY FEATURES</strong><ul> <li>Reverse Camera</li> <li>Rear Parking Sensor</li> <li>Pre-Collision Warning</li> <li>Traction Control</li> <li>Electronic Stability Control</li> <li>Torque Vectoring</li> <li>Electronic Parking Brake</li> <li>Anti-Lock Brake System</li></ul><br /><strong>TECHNOLOGY</strong><ul> <li>7-Inch Touch-Screen</li> <li>Navigation</li> <li>Apple CarPlay</li> <li>Android Auto</li> <li>Bluetooth</li> <li>AM/FM Stereo</li> <li>USB Ports</li></ul><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this used 2018 AUDI RS3 please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

2018 Audi RS 3

84,500 KM

Details Description

$54,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO

Watch This Vehicle
11954355

2018 Audi RS 3

2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11954355
  2. 11954355
  3. 11954355
  4. 11954355
  5. 11954355
  6. 11954355
  7. 11954355
  8. 11954355
  9. 11954355
  10. 11954355
  11. 11954355
  12. 11954355
  13. 11954355
  14. 11954355
  15. 11954355
  16. 11954355
  17. 11954355
  18. 11954355
  19. 11954355
  20. 11954355
  21. 11954355
  22. 11954355
  23. 11954355
  24. 11954355
  25. 11954355
  26. 11954355
  27. 11954355
  28. 11954355
  29. 11954355
  30. 11954355
  31. 11954355
  32. 11954355
  33. 11954355
Contact Seller

$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,500KM
VIN WUABWGFF8J1905175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Audi RS3 stands out in the compact sedan segment. The RS3 offers an engaging and dynamic driving experience that is hard to match. Its powerful engine and precise handling make it a thrill for driving enthusiasts, while its refined interior and advanced features ensure comfort and convenience for everyday use. Under the hood, the 2018 RS3 boasts a 2.5-liter TFSI inline 5-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission, ensuring quick and smooth gear changes. The RS3's all-wheel-drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making it a joy to drive in various conditions. The 2018 Audi RS3 is not just a car; it's a statement of style and performance, making it an excellent choice for those who demand the best of both worlds.

FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO
  • Sunroof
  • Leather Interior

CONVENIENCE
  • Heated Seats
  • Dual-Climate Control
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release

SAFETY FEATURES
  • Reverse Camera
  • Rear Parking Sensor
  • Pre-Collision Warning
  • Traction Control
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Torque Vectoring
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Anti-Lock Brake System

TECHNOLOGY
  • 7-Inch Touch-Screen
  • Navigation
  • Apple CarPlay
  • Android Auto
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • USB Ports

Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this used 2018 AUDI RS3 please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices, fees and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 5851

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED LUXURY!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Ford Edge TITANIUM - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED LUXURY!! 67,750 KM $35,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS - LIFTED BEAST!! Red Lthr!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM TRAIL BOSS - LIFTED BEAST!! Red Lthr!! 57,000 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED 8-PASS!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2021 Ford Expedition LIMITED MAX - CLEAN CARFAX!! LOADED 8-PASS!! 86,250 KM $59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$54,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 Audi RS 3