$54,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi RS 3
2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO
2018 Audi RS 3
2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
84,500KM
VIN WUABWGFF8J1905175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,500 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Audi RS3 stands out in the compact sedan segment. The RS3 offers an engaging and dynamic driving experience that is hard to match. Its powerful engine and precise handling make it a thrill for driving enthusiasts, while its refined interior and advanced features ensure comfort and convenience for everyday use. Under the hood, the 2018 RS3 boasts a 2.5-liter TFSI inline 5-cylinder engine, delivering an impressive 400 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a seven-speed S Tronic dual-clutch transmission, ensuring quick and smooth gear changes. The RS3's all-wheel-drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making it a joy to drive in various conditions. The 2018 Audi RS3 is not just a car; it's a statement of style and performance, making it an excellent choice for those who demand the best of both worlds.
FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO
CONVENIENCE
SAFETY FEATURES
TECHNOLOGY
FEATURES OF THE 2018 AUDI RS3 2.5 TFSI S TRONIC QUATTRO
- Sunroof
- Leather Interior
CONVENIENCE
- Heated Seats
- Dual-Climate Control
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Remote Trunk Release
SAFETY FEATURES
- Reverse Camera
- Rear Parking Sensor
- Pre-Collision Warning
- Traction Control
- Electronic Stability Control
- Torque Vectoring
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Anti-Lock Brake System
TECHNOLOGY
- 7-Inch Touch-Screen
- Navigation
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Bluetooth
- AM/FM Stereo
- USB Ports
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
Call Dealer
204-560-XXXX(click to show)
204-560-6292
Alternate Numbers204-489-4494
$54,999
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance
204-560-6292
2018 Audi RS 3