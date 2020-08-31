Menu
2018 Audi S4

20,520 KM

$51,000

+ tax & licensing
Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

Sedan Technik w/Sport Diff & Dynamic Steering

Location

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

20,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5809842
  • Stock #: 251240
  • VIN: WAUC4AF44JA001517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,520 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to the features you deserve in this super low KM, loaded up 2018 S4 with Audi's Quattro All-Wheel Drive and a very long list of options including: * Head Up Display ($1100) * Sport Differential ($1900) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * Red Brake Calipers ($500) * Advanced Driver Assistance ($2100)Financing rates as low as 0.9% available & Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

