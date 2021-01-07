2018 Audi S4

+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
Local and low KM - this 1 owner 2018 S4 was bought new and fully serviced here at our dealership! You get Audi's Quattro All-Wheel Drive in top of the line Technik trim and a long list of features: heated massaging seats, a huge panoramic sunroof, navigation, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, top view 360 degree camera system and more!Plus as an added bonus, this rare find includes the following extra options: * Dynamic Steering ($1500) * Adaptive Suspension ($1000) * Sport Differential ($1900) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * Head Up Display ($1100) * Winter tire & Rim Package ($3500)Financing rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
