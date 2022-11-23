Menu
2018 Audi S4

40,416 KM

$51,000

+ tax & licensing
$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Audi S4

2018 Audi S4

Sedan Technik | Carbon Inlays | Sport Differential

2018 Audi S4

Sedan Technik | Carbon Inlays | Sport Differential

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$51,000

+ taxes & licensing

40,416KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9386629
  Stock #: 263460

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Fire up the 354 horsepower turbocharged 3.0L 6 cylinder power train and let the Quattro All-Wheel Drive system rocket you from 0-60mph in as little as 4.3 seconds while the heated diamond quilted leather seats massage you in this 1 owner, low KM 2018 Audi S4 that just arrived in top of the line Technik trim! You also get a sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera system, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and more.As an added bonus, this beautiful Daytona Gray Metallic sport sedan includes the following extra options: * Red Brake Calipers ($500) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * Sport Differential ($1900) * 18 Inch Winter Tire & Rim Package ($3700)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.49% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Carbon Atlas Inlays
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL
quattro w/Rear Sport Differential
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching and S embossing

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

