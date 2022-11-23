$51,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2018 Audi S4
Sedan Technik | Carbon Inlays | Sport Differential
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
$51,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9386629
- Stock #: 263460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,416 KM
Vehicle Description
Fire up the 354 horsepower turbocharged 3.0L 6 cylinder power train and let the Quattro All-Wheel Drive system rocket you from 0-60mph in as little as 4.3 seconds while the heated diamond quilted leather seats massage you in this 1 owner, low KM 2018 Audi S4 that just arrived in top of the line Technik trim! You also get a sunroof, navigation w/Audi's gorgeous Virtual Cockpit, top view 360 degree camera system, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and more.As an added bonus, this beautiful Daytona Gray Metallic sport sedan includes the following extra options: * Red Brake Calipers ($500) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * Sport Differential ($1900) * 18 Inch Winter Tire & Rim Package ($3700)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 6.99% and up to 7.49% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Audi Winnipeg
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.