2018 Audi S5

WAS $90,363 - SAVE over $26,000!Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!This gorgeous low km DEMO 2018 S5 Cabriolet is loaded with options: * Advanced Driver Assistance * Quattro Sport Differential * Red Brake Calipers * Head Up Display * Dynamic Steering * Carbon Fibre Mirrors * Carbon Atlas Inlays * Take advantage of this fantastic END OF SEASON deal on this low KM Cabriolet!
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Premium Sound System
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- HEAD-UP DISPLAY
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
- Knee Air Bag
- Convertible Soft Top
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Red brake calipers
- Headlights-Auto-Leveling
- Seat-Massage
- Carbon Atlas Inlays
- Smart Device Integration
- Dynamic Steering
- MAGMA RED FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching
- ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense City Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Active Lane Assist Audi Pre Sense Front Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
- Requires Subscription
- Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
- QUATTRO W/SPORT DIFFERENTIAL
- MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC/RED TOP
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.