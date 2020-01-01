2018 Audi S5

WAS $90,363 - SAVE over $26,000!Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!This gorgeous low km DEMO 2018 S5 Cabriolet is loaded with options: * Advanced Driver Assistance * Quattro Sport Differential * Red Brake Calipers * Head Up Display * Dynamic Steering * Carbon Fibre Mirrors * Carbon Atlas Inlays * Take advantage of this fantastic END OF SEASON deal on this low KM Cabriolet!

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Mirror Memory

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Knee Air Bag

Convertible Soft Top

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Red brake calipers

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Seat-Massage

Carbon Atlas Inlays

Smart Device Integration

Dynamic Steering

MAGMA RED FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching

ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense City Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Active Lane Assist Audi Pre Sense Front Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go

Requires Subscription

Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers

QUATTRO W/SPORT DIFFERENTIAL

MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC/RED TOP

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.