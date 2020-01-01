Menu
2018 Audi S5

Cabriolet Technik w/Dynamic Steering, Adv Driver Assist *DEMO*

2018 Audi S5

Cabriolet Technik w/Dynamic Steering, Adv Driver Assist *DEMO*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$69,939

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,295KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4429560
  • Stock #: 18793895-D
  • VIN: WAU24GF5XJN015020
Exterior Colour
Mythos Black Metallic/Red Top
Interior Colour
Magma Red
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

WAS $90,363 - SAVE over $26,000!Rates as low as 0.9% available and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!This gorgeous low km DEMO 2018 S5 Cabriolet is loaded with options: * Advanced Driver Assistance * Quattro Sport Differential * Red Brake Calipers * Head Up Display * Dynamic Steering * Carbon Fibre Mirrors * Carbon Atlas Inlays * Take advantage of this fantastic END OF SEASON deal on this low KM Cabriolet!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • HEAD-UP DISPLAY
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Red brake calipers
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Seat-Massage
  • Carbon Atlas Inlays
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Dynamic Steering
  • MAGMA RED FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching
  • ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense City Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Active Lane Assist Audi Pre Sense Front Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
  • Requires Subscription
  • Carbon Fibre Mirror Covers
  • QUATTRO W/SPORT DIFFERENTIAL
  • MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC/RED TOP

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

