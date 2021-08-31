2018 Audi S5

+ taxes & licensing
204-452-8030
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
+ taxes & licensing
Originally an Audi Canada lease and now it is ours. An absolutely beautiful sedan with great features and Quattro. A must see.
We know what luxury is, we are the best at it. So we know how nice a car this is. Balance of factory warranty.
Highlight features:
* Power Moonroof
* Bang and Olufsen Sound System
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Audi Drive Select
* Navigation
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Rear Park Assist Camera and Park Sensors
And so much more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details, actual pictures should be loaded by the 17th
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8