2018 Audi S5

20,399 KM

Details

$52,992

+ tax & licensing
$52,992

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Jaguar

204-452-8030

2018 Audi S5

2018 Audi S5

Technik * Beautiful Car *

2018 Audi S5

Technik * Beautiful Car *

Location

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

$52,992

+ taxes & licensing

20,399KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7633753
  • Stock #: F468UM
  • VIN: WAUC4CF54JA133925

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Originally an Audi Canada lease and now it is ours. An absolutely beautiful sedan with great features and Quattro. A must see.
We know what luxury is, we are the best at it. So we know how nice a car this is. Balance of factory warranty.
Highlight features:

* Power Moonroof
* Bang and Olufsen Sound System
* Heated Power Front Seats
* Audi Drive Select
* Navigation
* 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
* Rear Park Assist Camera and Park Sensors

And so much more!
Shown with stock photos and may not represent the actual vehicle. Call for details, actual pictures should be loaded by the 17th

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Sunroof
rear window defogger
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Parking Aid Sensor
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
MMI TOUCH
Audio Aux Input
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Radio: MMI Navigation Plus w/8.3" Display -inc: Bluetooth
Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system and Audi music interface w/USB connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

