Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

32,015 KM

Details Description Features

$49,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik Quattro AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik Quattro AWD

Location

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 6121965
  2. 6121965
  3. 6121965
Contact Seller

$49,991

+ taxes & licensing

32,015KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121965
  • Stock #: F3KYP8
  • VIN: WAUC4CF56JA037858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KYP8
  • Mileage 32,015 KM

Vehicle Description

Quattro Powered - Ultra low mileage - Really cool vehicle wrapped in a fantastic grey color - original black paint underneath if someone wanted to change it up down the road!
Vehicle has been wrapped in a phenomenal looking grey that really has to be seen in person. Wrapping provides protection to the original paint while also changing the color scheme of a vehicle and giving it an extra wow factor! We recently had a wrap done on a full vehicle and they cost thousands of dollars.

Try the color out for awhile - and when you're ready, it simply peels off to go back to the original paint!

This vehicle has the following features: Navigation, Memory Seats, Full Digital Dash, Home Link System, Surrounding View Camera & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. Birchwood Lexus can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Are you wondering... is it a good time to buy a car? With great rates and terms available, you can get the best lease deals right now, and the best finance deals right now. If you're looking for the the best dealership in Winnipeg, come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Lift Gates
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Audi Side Assist Blind Spot Sensor
Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accents
Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Heated Front S Sport Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats
power lumbar for both front seats w/massage function and memory for driver's seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2015 Chevrolet Cruze...
 35,481 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey SE
 52,684 KM
$22,491 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 97,015 KM
$20,491 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

200 Lowson Cres, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory