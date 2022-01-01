Menu
2018 Audi S5 Sportback

48,891 KM

Details Description Features

$55,000

+ tax & licensing
$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik w/Advanced Driver Assist & Winter Tires *Local Trade*

2018 Audi S5 Sportback

Technik w/Advanced Driver Assist & Winter Tires *Local Trade*

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$55,000

+ taxes & licensing

48,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8131321
  • Stock #: 258540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tango Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Magma Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Enjoy the 354 horsepower turbocharged V6 while the diamond quilted driver seat gives you a relaxing massage in this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi S5 Sportback with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in top of the line Technik trim! You get a very long list of standard features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, 360 degree top view camera system, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated steering wheel and more! Plus as an added bonus, this eye catching Tango Red Metallic Sportback has the following extra options: * Head Up Display ($1100) * Heated Steering Wheel * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * Advanced Driver Assistance Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist ($2100) * Winter Tire & Rim Package ($3750)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
Carbon Atlas Inlays
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
MAGMA RED FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching
ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense City Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Active Lane Assist Audi Pre Sense Front Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Requires Subscription
TANGO RED METALLIC
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

