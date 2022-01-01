+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
204-977-6873
+ taxes & licensing
Enjoy the 354 horsepower turbocharged V6 while the diamond quilted driver seat gives you a relaxing massage in this 1 owner, locally owned & serviced 2018 Audi S5 Sportback with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in top of the line Technik trim! You get a very long list of standard features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, 360 degree top view camera system, premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated steering wheel and more! Plus as an added bonus, this eye catching Tango Red Metallic Sportback has the following extra options: * Head Up Display ($1100) * Heated Steering Wheel * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900) * Advanced Driver Assistance Package w/Adaptive Cruise & Lane Assist ($2100) * Winter Tire & Rim Package ($3750)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8