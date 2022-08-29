2018 Audi S5 Sportback

$56,000 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 6 9 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9077899

Stock #: 262860

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 27,690 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Rear Side Airbags Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel HEAD-UP DISPLAY Steering Wheel Audio Controls Heated rear seats Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Red brake calipers Headlights-Auto-Leveling Led Headlights Seat-Massage Carbon Atlas Inlays Generic Sun/Moonroof S Adaptive Damping Suspension Rear Collision Mitigation ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense City Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Active Lane Assist Audi Pre Sense Front Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Requires Subscription BLACK FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching QUATTRO W/SPORT DIFFERENTIAL DAYTONA GRAY PEARL Front collision mitigation Aerial View Display System

