$56,000+ tax & licensing
$56,000
+ taxes & licensing
Audi Winnipeg
204-977-6873
2018 Audi S5 Sportback
Technik | Sport Differential | Head Up Display | Adv Driver Assist
Location
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
27,690KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9077899
- Stock #: 262860
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik tiptronic, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Rear Side Airbags
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Red brake calipers
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
Carbon Atlas Inlays
Generic Sun/Moonroof
S Adaptive Damping Suspension
Rear Collision Mitigation
ADVANCED DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE -inc: Audi Pre Sense City Traffic Sign Recognition Traffic Congestion Assist Audi Active Lane Assist Audi Pre Sense Front Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Requires Subscription
BLACK FINE NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: diamond stitching
QUATTRO W/SPORT DIFFERENTIAL
DAYTONA GRAY PEARL
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
