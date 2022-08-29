$46,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi SQ5
Progressiv | Carbon Inlays | Navigation | Sunroof
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$46,500
- Listing ID: 9243796
- Stock #: 262431
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Gray Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 54,858 KM
Vehicle Description
Stand out from the crowd in this classy Daytona Gray Metallic 2018 Audi SQ5! Enjoy the 354 horsepower turbocharged V6 while the diamond quilted driver seat hugs you in this 1 owner, low KM SQ5 with Quattro All-Wheel Drive that just arrived in popular Progressiv trim! You get a very long list of standard features including: heated leather seating w/driver memory, sunroof, rear view camera system, heated steering wheel, navigation, power foot activated tailgate and more! Plus as an added bonus, this bold, eye catching SUV has the following extra options: * Audi Connect ($520) * Carbon Atlas Inlays ($900)Every Audi Certified :plus vehicle comes with our industry-leading 300+ point inspection, plus our extensive limited warranty. So you can drive with confidence knowing that your Audi has received quality care and is covered by top-notch support and service. Financing Rates as low as 5.99% and up to 6.49% available depending on model and Certified warranty available up to 160,000km!
Vehicle Features
