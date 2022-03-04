2018 BMW 2 Series

$35,982 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 2 8 8 K M Used Get Financing





Listing ID: 8477748

8477748 Stock #: F4GA4B

F4GA4B VIN: WBA2J3C56JVA52350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Coral Red

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 44,288 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator 2.81 Axle Ratio 52 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.0L I-4 16V DOHC Twin-Scroll Turbo Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Fog Lights Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Interior Security System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Tracker System Fixed Rear Windows Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sport Leather Steering Wheel Sliding Front Centre Armrest Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access HEATED FRONT SPORT SEATS Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Rear Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents ConnectedDrive Services Full Service Internet Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Media / Nav / Comm Satellite radio pre-wire Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 205w Regular Amplifier Additional Features Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Air Conditioning-Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning-Front Air Conditioning-Multi-Zone Seat(s)-Heated Front Seats-Front Bucket Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Windows-Power

