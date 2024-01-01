$29,991+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive| M-Sport/Leather/Carplay/Clean Title
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive| M-Sport/Leather/Carplay/Clean Title
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
$29,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 614567
- Mileage 52,112 KM
Vehicle Description
330i xDrive M-Sport, Sunroof, Sport Seats/Wheel, Heated Seats/Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Cam, Navigation, Carplay/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Clean Title!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Security
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Comfort
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Car Store on Main
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email The Car Store on Main
The Car Store on Main
Call Dealer
204-669-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-669-1248