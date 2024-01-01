Menu
330i xDrive M-Sport, Sunroof, Sport Seats/Wheel, Heated Seats/Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Cam, Navigation, Carplay/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Clean Title!

2018 BMW 3 Series

52,112 KM

Details Description Features

$29,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

Used
52,112KM
VIN WBA8D9C53JA614567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 614567
  • Mileage 52,112 KM

Vehicle Description

330i xDrive M-Sport, Sunroof, Sport Seats/Wheel, Heated Seats/Wheel, Memory Seats, Rear Cam, Navigation, Carplay/Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Comfort Access, Push Start, Dual Zone Climate Control, Clean Title!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Sunroof

Security

Anti-Theft

Seating

Split Folding Rear Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Console
Rain sensor wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

