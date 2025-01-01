$30,982+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M Sport Edition II | HUD | Harman/Kardon
2018 BMW 3 Series
330i xDrive M Sport Edition II | HUD | Harman/Kardon
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$30,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Coral Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 55,537 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free, Loaded 330!
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Comfort Access
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Park Distance Control Front and Rear
- Lights Package
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- High Gloss Black Kidney Grill
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Coral Red Genuine Dakota Leather
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Sport Seats
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
