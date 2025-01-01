Menu
Local, Accident Free, Loaded 330! - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Heads Up Display HUD - Wireless Device Charging - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Comfort Access - Driving Assistant - Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking - Lane Departure Warning - Park Distance Control Front and Rear - Lights Package - Full Digital Instrument Display - High Gloss Black Kidney Grill - Heated Front and Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Sunroof - Coral Red Genuine Dakota Leather - M Leather Steering Wheel - M Aerodynamics Package - Sport Seats

2018 BMW 3 Series

55,537 KM

$30,982

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Edition II | HUD | Harman/Kardon

12642312

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Edition II | HUD | Harman/Kardon

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$30,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,537KM
VIN WBA8D9C56JEM34055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Accident Free, Loaded 330!
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Wireless Device Charging
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Comfort Access
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
- Lane Departure Warning
- Park Distance Control Front and Rear
- Lights Package
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- High Gloss Black Kidney Grill
- Heated Front and Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Sunroof
- Coral Red Genuine Dakota Leather
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Sport Seats
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Additional Features

Driver memory
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: Electric

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$30,982

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2018 BMW 3 Series