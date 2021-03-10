Menu
2018 BMW 3 Series

34,298 KM

Details Description Features

$34,488

+ tax & licensing
$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M SPORT EDITION! RED LEATHER!

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M SPORT EDITION! RED LEATHER!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$34,488

+ taxes & licensing

34,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6709895
  Stock #: F3UVUP
  VIN: WBA8D9C55JA614375

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  Interior Colour Coral Red
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UVUP
  • Mileage 34,298 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW's iconic ///M Division customized this 330i in order to bring you the best of all worlds. Power. Handling. ///M Exclusive aerodynamic kit. Comfort. And Convenience. This 3 Series has it all and will leave you with a smile on your face every time you get behind the wheel. It is time to leave compromise behind and this is how you do it!
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
MEMORY MIRRORS
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

