2018 BMW 3 Series

44,813 KM

$35,982

+ tax & licensing
$35,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2018 BMW 3 Series

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Edition II! Harman/Kardon!

2018 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive M Sport Edition II! Harman/Kardon!

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$35,982

+ taxes & licensing

44,813KM
Used
  • Stock #: F4B96K
  • VIN: WBA8D9G56JNU70290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Dark Oyster
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 44,813 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free! Wireless Charging!

- Heads Up Display
- Comfort Access
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- M Sport Contents
- Sunroof
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- 18 Way Adjustable Seats
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
South African Model Designation
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Turbocharged
Body-colored door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Colored Front Bumper
Body-Colored Rear Bumper
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Hi-Fi Sound System
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
In-Dash CD Player
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable
Steering Wheel-Leather
Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

