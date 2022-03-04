2018 BMW 3 Series

$35,982 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 1 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8571743

8571743 Stock #: F4F7B3

F4F7B3 VIN: WBA8D9G50JNU67854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black/Dark Oyster

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4F7B3

Mileage 55,123 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sport Leather Steering Wheel 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access South African Model Designation Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Dark Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank 2.81 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Turbocharged Exterior Body-colored door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Colored Front Bumper Body-Colored Rear Bumper Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna In-Dash CD Player 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features Mirrors-Memory Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Seat-Rear Pass-Through Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination Seats-Rear Bench Steering Wheel-Adjustable Steering Wheel-Leather Seat-Memory

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.