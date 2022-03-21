$48,888+ tax & licensing
$48,888
+ taxes & licensing
Nott Auto Corp
204-889-6688
2018 BMW 340XI
Enhanced
Location
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
30,433KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8711438
- Stock #: C7232
- VIN: WBA8B7C5XJA411881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,433 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is one of many premium consignment units. Why Nott book your test drive today?!
Basic Info
Body: Sedan
Mileage: 30,433 kms
Exterior: Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior: Jet Black Leather w Brushed Aluminum Trim
Mechanical
Engine: 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder
Output: 320 hp @ 5500 rpm, 330 lb-ft @ 13805000 rpm
Transmission: 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic w Paddle Shifters
Drivetrain: xDrive All-Wheel Drive
Tires: 225/40R19 fr/ 255/35R19 rr - Bridgestone Potenza S001 AS
Rims: 19 Double Spoke Orbit Gray light alloy wheels (Style 442M)
PACKAGES
M SPORT PACKAGE: Adaptive M Suspension (optional), M sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim, Increased top-speed limiter when equipped with performance tires
PREMIUM PACKAGE: Comfort Access keyless entry, Moonroof, 4-way lumbar support for front seats, LED headlights
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE: Heated steering wheel, Heated front and rear seats
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: BMW Navigation system, Head-up Display, BMW Online and BMW Apps, Advanced Real Time Traffic Information, Instrument cluster with extended contents, BMW Connected App Compatibility
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS: Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side-and Top-view Cameras, Speed limit info, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning and City Collision Mitigation
DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Rear-view Camera Park Distance Control
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nottautocorp.com with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now!
Click here - https://www.bankpreapproved.com/full-approval-form/
Buy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.
Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 13 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.
If we dont have the right vehicle for you here, well introduce you to our highly successful and fun Custom Order Process to find the exact vehicle you want at a great price. Learn more at www.nott.ca.
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nottautocorp.com
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
