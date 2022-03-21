Menu
2018 BMW 340XI

30,433 KM

Details

$48,888

+ tax & licensing
$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

Nott Auto Corp

204-889-6688

Location

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

204-889-6688

$48,888

+ taxes & licensing

30,433KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8711438
  Stock #: C7232
  VIN: WBA8B7C5XJA411881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,433 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 340i xDrive Enhanced w M-Sport 2 Package. One owner, local Manitoba vehicle, 2 keys and owners manual available. Ceramic Window Tint All-Around. Drive mode select (Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+), Rear Sunshades, Ambient Lighting, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Premium Harmon Kardon Sound etc.

This vehicle is one of many premium consignment units. Why Nott book your test drive today?!

Basic Info
Body: Sedan
Mileage: 30,433 kms
Exterior: Black Sapphire Metallic
Interior: Jet Black Leather w Brushed Aluminum Trim

Mechanical
Engine: 3.0-liter TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder
Output: 320 hp @ 5500 rpm, 330 lb-ft @ 13805000 rpm
Transmission: 8-Speed Shiftable Automatic w Paddle Shifters
Drivetrain: xDrive All-Wheel Drive
Tires: 225/40R19 fr/ 255/35R19 rr - Bridgestone Potenza S001 AS
Rims: 19 Double Spoke Orbit Gray light alloy wheels (Style 442M)

PACKAGES

M SPORT PACKAGE: Adaptive M Suspension (optional), M sport steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim, Increased top-speed limiter when equipped with performance tires

PREMIUM PACKAGE: Comfort Access keyless entry, Moonroof, 4-way lumbar support for front seats, LED headlights

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE: Heated steering wheel, Heated front and rear seats

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE: BMW Navigation system, Head-up Display, BMW Online and BMW Apps, Advanced Real Time Traffic Information, Instrument cluster with extended contents, BMW Connected App Compatibility

DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS: Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side-and Top-view Cameras, Speed limit info, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Pedestrian Warning and City Collision Mitigation

DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE: Rear-view Camera Park Distance Control

Nott Auto Corp

Nott Auto Corp

1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5

