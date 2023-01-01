$41,981+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 4 Series
440i xDrive Enhanced | M Performance II
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
- Listing ID: 10065795
- Stock #: F5335D
- VIN: WBA4J7C51JBH14868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 62,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return
- M Performance Exhaust
- Heads Up Display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- M Power Kit
- Navigation
- Wireless Charging
- Adaptive M Suspension
- M Sport Brakes
- Variable Sport Steering
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Rear Hatch
- Surround View Camera
- Back Up Camera
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Speed Limit Information
- Sunroof
- Leather
- Heated Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
