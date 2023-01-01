2018 BMW 4 Series

$41,981 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 7 5 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10065795

10065795 Stock #: F5335D

F5335D VIN: WBA4J7C51JBH14868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic

Interior Colour Black/Blue Stitching

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 62,752 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr Perf RFT Interior Sport Seats Immobilizer Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Electric Seats w/Driver Memory Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets On-Board Navigation Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Style Heated Leather Steering Wheel Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Transmission: Sport Automatic w/Shift Paddles 60 L Fuel Tank 90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator Engine: 3.0L TwinPower Turbo DOHC I-6 24V 2.81 Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna HiFi Sound System 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display

