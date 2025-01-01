2018 BMW 4 Series

Menu
2018 BMW 430i Gran Coupe xDrive Ultra Low KMs | Premium Enhanced | Sport Seats Key Features: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder with xDrive All-Wheel Drive Premium Enhanced Package Parking Sensors, Heads-Up Display Sport Seats with Power Adjustment BMW iDrive with Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth Harman Kardon Surround Sound Audio Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start Ultra Low Kilometers, Excellent Condition Clean Title Style, Sport, Versatility: The Gran Coupe blends coupe styling with four-door practicality, delivering both performance and everyday usability. Clean, Low Mileage, Well Equipped: With very low KMs and the Premium Enhanced Package, this BMW stands out as a rare find and great value. Our Take: A sharp, well maintained luxury sport coupe with all the right features. Perfect for someone who wants performance, practicality, and a standout design.

53,052 KM

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing
The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

VIN WBA4J3C59JBG90649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 90649
  • Mileage 53,052 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW 430i Gran Coupe xDrive Ultra Low KMs | Premium Enhanced | Sport Seats
Key Features:
2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder with xDrive All-Wheel Drive
Premium Enhanced Package Parking Sensors, Heads-Up Display
Sport Seats with Power Adjustment
BMW iDrive with Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Audio
Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Climate Control
Power Sunroof, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Ultra Low Kilometers, Excellent Condition
Clean Title


Style, Sport, Versatility:
The Gran Coupe blends coupe styling with four-door practicality, delivering both performance and everyday usability.


Clean, Low Mileage, Well Equipped:
With very low KMs and the Premium Enhanced Package, this BMW stands out as a rare find and great value.


Our Take:
A sharp, well maintained luxury sport coupe with all the right features. Perfect for someone who wants performance, practicality, and a standout design.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

