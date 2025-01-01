$34,982+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW 5 Series
540i xDrive CarPlay | Driver Assist | Premium | M Sport
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$34,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bluestone Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 96,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- M Aerodynamics Package
- 20 Inch BMW Wheel Package
- M Leather Steering Wheel
- M Sport Suspension
- Sunroof
- Sport Seats
- Adaptive LED Headlights
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Navigation
- Driving Assistant
- Lane Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Blind Spot Detection
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
