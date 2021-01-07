Menu
2018 BMW 5 Series

33,623 KM

Details Description Features

$57,785

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

M550i xDrive NAPPA - ACCIDENT FREE!

Location

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

33,623KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6489949
  • Stock #: F3RT77
  • VIN: WBAJB9C54JB049599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 33,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Wrap yourself in the luxurious interior of this M550i with upgraded Quilted Nappa Leather and scented Ambient Air Package. Massage, Ventilated and Heated seats complete the package. 360 Degree Surround View with Parking Assistance Plus makes navigating tight spots a breeze and the exceptional 453HP engine make this the car that you can, and want, to do everything in.
Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

We welcome the opportunity to show you what separates Birchwood BMW from the competition and to help you discover the "ultimate driving experience". Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
Sunroof
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
MEMORY MIRRORS
Heads-Up Display
Power Folding Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
8 Spd Automatic Transmission

