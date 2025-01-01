Menu
2018 BMW X1

89,551 KM

Details Description Features

$23,324

+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X1

28i xDrive 28i Local | No Accidents | Premium Package Essential

12169263

2018 BMW X1

28i xDrive 28i Local | No Accidents | Premium Package Essential

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$23,324

+ taxes & licensing

Used
89,551KM
VIN WBXHT3C3XJ5L25716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F612JK
  • Mileage 89,551 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Mechanical

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Safety

RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
MyInfo Selective Service Internet Access
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

