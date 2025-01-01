Menu
Local Trade! - Heated Seats - Leather Sport steering Wheel - X-Line Package -18 Inch Y Spoke Wheel Package - BMW Performance Control - Automatic Headlights - Cruise - Bluetooth - Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control - Backup Camera - Leather - LED Headlights Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2018 BMW X1

104,501 KM

Details

$20,731

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
12756129

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i
Sale

$20,731

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,501KM
VIN WBXHT3C31J5K21633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
- Heated Seats
- Leather Sport steering Wheel
- X-Line Package
-18 Inch Y Spoke Wheel Package
- BMW Performance Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Cruise
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Backup Camera
- Leather
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Engine Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Safety

Brake Assist
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Mechanical

Hill Descent Control
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

2018 BMW X1