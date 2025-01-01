$20,731+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$20,731
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 104,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
- Heated Seats
- Leather Sport steering Wheel
- X-Line Package
-18 Inch Y Spoke Wheel Package
- BMW Performance Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Cruise
- Bluetooth
- Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Backup Camera
- Leather
- LED Headlights
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
