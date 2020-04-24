Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced! Drivers Assistant!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i Enhanced! Drivers Assistant!

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

888-439-1968

  1. 4906449
  2. 4906449
  3. 4906449
  4. 4906449
  5. 4906449
  6. 4906449
  7. 4906449
  8. 4906449
  9. 4906449
  10. 4906449
  11. 4906449
  12. 4906449
  13. 4906449
  14. 4906449
  15. 4906449
  16. 4906449
  17. 4906449
  18. 4906449
  19. 4906449
  20. 4906449
  21. 4906449
  22. 4906449
  23. 4906449
  24. 4906449
  25. 4906449
Contact Seller

$32,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,123KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4906449
  • Stock #: F34TNN
  • VIN: WBXHT3C39J5F91392
Exterior Colour
White
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Contact Free Purchase Experience! Local Trade In! New Tires!

Driver Assistance Package
- Driving Assistant
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Park Distance Control Front and Rear
- Park Assistant
Premium Package Enhanced
- Sport Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Alarm System
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Satin Aluminum Roof Rails
- Panorama Sunroof
- Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors
- Auto Dimming Interior Mirror
- Lumbar Support
- Head-Up Display
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio Tuner
- HiFi Sound System, Convenience Telephony w/ Smartphone Connectivity
- On-Board Navigation
- BMW ConnectedDrive
- Services Professional
- Smartphone Connectivity Package
- Apple CarPlay Preparation
- Wireless Charging w/ Extended Bluetooth and USB, WiFi Hotspot
- Universal Remote Control
- Sport Seats
- Fineline Stream Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight

Buy from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:

- Factory Certified Technicians
- Certifiable Vehicles
- 21 Loaner Vehicles

Birchwood BMW is proud of its long-standing relationship with BMW Canada and to have the opportunity to represent BMW's impressive line-up of premium luxury automobiles in Winnipeg since 1988. At Birchwood BMW, we constantly strive to provide the best service and experience for every customer. Our team includes Sales Consultants with expert knowledge of our luxury product and BMW Certified Technicians who undergo extensive factory training. All of our staff at Birchwood BMW are here to ensure you find your dream BMW and that your BMW performs at the optimal level. In our opinion, you and your vehicle deserve no less.

Before you find them on our lot, every pre-owned BMW undergoes a uniquely rigorous inspection by our highly skilled BMW Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure sheer driving pleasure.

. Call us today at 204-452-7799.

Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will answer any questions you may have. Free CarProof provided with every vehicle. Come down for a test drive today! Visit us at Unit 45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba or call us at 204-452-7799. Open 24/7 at birchwoodbmw.ca

**While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Birchwood BMW.

#28

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 33,901 KM
$89,878 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 4 Series 43...
 58,611 KM
$33,890 + tax & lic
2020 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 10,150 KM
$57,899 + tax & lic
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

888-439-XXXX

(click to show)

888-439-1968

Send A Message