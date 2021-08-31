Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X1

43,328 KM

Details Description

$31,987

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X1

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X1

xDrive28i

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 7712251
  3. 7712251
  4. 7712251
Contact Seller

$31,987

+ taxes & licensing

43,328KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7712251
  • Stock #: F46JKP
  • VIN: WBXHT3C34J5L24688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,328 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Toyota

2018 Toyota Corolla LE
 36,794 KM
$18,475 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 TRAIL
 26,915 KM
$37,537 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 132,804 KM
$27,510 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-889-XXXX

(click to show)

204-889-3700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory