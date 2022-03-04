$33,991+ tax & licensing
204-772-2411
2018 BMW X1
xDrive28i **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
$33,991
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8657152
- Stock #: L0625A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2018 BMW X1 xDrive28i **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going. This BMW X1 comes equipped with these options: Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Light Alloy Y-Spoke (Style 556), Wheels w/Silver w/Painted Accents, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and STEPTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P225/50R18 A/S RFT, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
Vehicle Features
