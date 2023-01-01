2018 BMW X1

$31,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 4 , 5 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9632797

9632797 Stock #: 23056

23056 VIN: WBXHT3C37J5K22169

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black[Black Sapphire Metallic]

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23056

Mileage 84,570 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.