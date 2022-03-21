2018 BMW X2

- Listing ID: 8703806
- Stock #: F4BAW4
- VIN: WBXYJ5C30JEF69508
Exterior Colour
Alpine White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
36,121 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation
Rear Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Illuminated locking glove box
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Mirror integrated turn signals
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
8 Spd Automatic Transmission
BMW Assist Emergency Call
Premium Synthetic Interior
