2018 BMW X2

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 36,121 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature 60 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC 3.20 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control GVWR: 2,145 kgs Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel 924# Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Metal-Look Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Bodyside Insert, Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear View Camera Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation Rear Park Distance Control Rear Parking Sensors Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder BMW TeleServices Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Window Grid Diversity Antenna HD Radio 7 Speakers 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls Streaming Audio Seating Memory Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Telematics Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Mirrors-Memory Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat 8 Spd Automatic Transmission BMW Assist Emergency Call 4 Cyl Engine Premium Synthetic Interior Gasoline Fuel System

