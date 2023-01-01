Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X3

52,389 KM

Details Description Features

$40,982

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,982

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Ultimate Package | New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i Ultimate Package | New Tires

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

  1. 10103559
  2. 10103559
  3. 10103559
  4. 10103559
  5. 10103559
  6. 10103559
  7. 10103559
  8. 10103559
  9. 10103559
  10. 10103559
  11. 10103559
  12. 10103559
  13. 10103559
  14. 10103559
  15. 10103559
  16. 10103559
  17. 10103559
  18. 10103559
  19. 10103559
  20. 10103559
  21. 10103559
  22. 10103559
  23. 10103559
  24. 10103559
  25. 10103559
Contact Seller

$40,982

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
52,389KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103559
  • Stock #: F55B6X
  • VIN: 5UXTR9C51JLD64153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour MOCHA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # F55B6X
  • Mileage 52,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Trade!
- Heads Up Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heads Up Display
- Ambient Air Package
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front and Rear Heated Seats
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Side Sunshades
- Adjustable Rear Seats
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Lumbar Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- High Beam Assistant
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Gesture Control
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Navigation
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Steering and Lane Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Sunroof
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim

Interior

Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather Sport Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: TBD
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood BMW

2018 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 52,389 KM
$40,982 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 5,415 KM
$53,981 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 3 Series 33...
 26,005 KM
$46,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood BMW

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-7799

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory