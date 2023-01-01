$40,982+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-452-7799
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i Ultimate Package | New Tires
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$40,982
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10103559
- Stock #: F55B6X
- VIN: 5UXTR9C51JLD64153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # F55B6X
- Mileage 52,389 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Trade!
- Heads Up Display
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Heads Up Display
- Ambient Air Package
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front and Rear Heated Seats
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- Side Sunshades
- Adjustable Rear Seats
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Lumbar Support
- Storage Compartment Package
- High Beam Assistant
- Adaptive Full LED Headlights
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Gesture Control
- Full Digital Instrument Display
- Navigation
- Harman/Kardon Sound System
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Steering and Lane Control
- Blind Spot Detection
- Lane Departure Warning
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Sunroof
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.