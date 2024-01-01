Menu
The BMW X3, locally owned and operated. Essentials package includes highlights such as comfort access locking and unlocking, a gorgeous panoramic sunroof, Apple Carplay compatibility, 19 wheels and tons more. Come down and see it today! - Premium Package Essential - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting - Panoramic Sunroof - Apple Carplay - On-Board Navigation - In Dash CD Player - 19 Alloy Wheels - Heated Front Seats - Sport Automatic Transmission - Sport Seating - Driving Assistant Your experience is everything. Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. They are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in their first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. Their particular attention to detail in everything that they do has landed them a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer. Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience. Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program. We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience. Call us today at 204-668-9800 Dealer permit #5561 Dealer permit #9740

2018 BMW X3

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$36,098

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

Used
110,000KM
VIN 5UXTR9C57JLD58213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The BMW X3, locally owned and operated. Essentials package includes highlights such as comfort access locking and unlocking, a gorgeous panoramic sunroof, Apple Carplay compatibility, 19" wheels and tons more. Come down and see it today!
- Premium Package Essential
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Apple Carplay
- On-Board Navigation
- In Dash CD Player
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Heated Front Seats
- Sport Automatic Transmission
- Sport Seating
- Driving Assistant
Your experience is everything.



Birchwood Volkswagen is the only locally owned and operated Volkswagen dealership in Manitoba. They are also the only Volkswagen store in VW history to have been awarded the prestigious Wolfsburg Crest Club Award, in their first year of operations. Volkswagen recognizes dealers who have met the highest standard for sales and service excellence. Their particular attention to detail in everything that they do has landed them a place in this prestigious Club. Drop by to see for yourself what it means to be a Wolfsburg Crest Club dealer.



Birchwood Volkswagen on Regent brings sixty plus years of Volkswagen knowledge and experience to its valued guests. With a 4.5 Star Google rating, Volkswagen on Regent is designed to provide a next level guest experience.



Every Certified-Pre-Owned Volkswagen undergoes a unique inspection by our highly skilled and Volkswagen Certified Technicians and a detailed physical reconditioning treatment to ensure an elegant and world class driving experience. Contact a Product Advisor today and ask about our Volkswagen Pre-Owned Program.



We cannot wait to meet you and show you what it means to level up your experience.



Call us today at 204-668-9800



Dealer permit #5561
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Side Windows Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim

Interior

Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather Sport Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Active Protection
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Collision Warning-Front

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
GVWR: TBD
105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
3.385 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder
Regenerative Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

