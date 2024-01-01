2018 BMW X3

$36,098+ tax & licensing
xDrive30i Essentials | Navigation | Local
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$36,098
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The BMW X3, locally owned and operated. Essentials package includes highlights such as comfort access locking and unlocking, a gorgeous panoramic sunroof, Apple Carplay compatibility, 19" wheels and tons more. Come down and see it today!
- Premium Package Essential
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Apple Carplay
- On-Board Navigation
- In Dash CD Player
- 19" Alloy Wheels
- Heated Front Seats
- Sport Automatic Transmission
- Sport Seating
- Driving Assistant
Your experience is everything.
Vehicle Features
