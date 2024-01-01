$43,988+ tax & licensing
2018 BMW X3
M40i M Performance | Merino Leather | Low KM
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$43,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Fiona Red/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 25,519 KM
Vehicle Description
The X3 M40i presented in the cleanest example we've seen! Alpine White on Fiona Red and Black Merino leather! It doesn't stop there either, outfitted with the Ultimate package this vehicle almost has every option available from heated front and rear seating, Harmon Kardon surround sound, driving assistant and parking assistant and we're barely scratching the surface. Come down and see this before it's gone, it won't stick around long!
- Ultimate Package
- BMW Display Key
- Universal Remote Control
- Comfort Access
- Front and Rear Seat Heating
- Ambient Air Package
- Ambient Lighting
- Panorama Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Adjustable Rear Seats
- Lumbar Support
- Driving Assistant Plus
- Parking Assistant Plus
- Apple Carplay
- Wireless Charging
- BMW Gesture COntrol
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- WiFi Hotspot
- On-Board Navigation
- Head-Up Display
- In-Dash CD Player
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Harmon/Kardon Sound System
- M Sport Brakes
- Performance Control
- 21" M Alloy Wheels
- Sport Seats
- LED Fog Lamps
- M Aerodynamics Package
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Birchwood BMW
