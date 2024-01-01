Menu
Account
Sign In
<br />Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - theyll be coming soon!!<br /><br /><br />Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)<br /><br />In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-trucks-winnipeg/\>trucks</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>SUVs</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Vans</a>, used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/new-used-rvs-winnipeg/\>RVs</a>, and used <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/used-cars-winnipeg/\>Cars</a> in Winnipeg on our website: <a href=\https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/\>WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM</a><br /><br />Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).<br /><br />Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

2018 BMW X3

83,750 KM

Details Description

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

  1. 11722234
  2. 11722234
  3. 11722234
  4. 11722234
  5. 11722234
  6. 11722234
  7. 11722234
  8. 11722234
  9. 11722234
  10. 11722234
  11. 11722234
  12. 11722234
  13. 11722234
  14. 11722234
  15. 11722234
  16. 11722234
  17. 11722234
  18. 11722234
  19. 11722234
  20. 11722234
  21. 11722234
  22. 11722234
  23. 11722234
  24. 11722234
  25. 11722234
  26. 11722234
  27. 11722234
  28. 11722234
  29. 11722234
  30. 11722234
  31. 11722234
  32. 11722234
  33. 11722234
  34. 11722234
Contact Seller

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,750KM
VIN 5UXTR9C58JLD67258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 83,750 KM

Vehicle Description


Just arrived... Please contact us for information, or stay tuned for more details - they'll be coming soon!!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Show Sales & Finance

Used 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - EFFICIENT & STYLISH!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2022 Honda Civic Sedan Sport - EFFICIENT & STYLISH!!! 18,250 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Steering Wheel!!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD - Sunroof, Htd Seats & Steering Wheel!!! 33,500 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Spacious Comfort!! Remote Start!! for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Rogue SV AWD - Spacious Comfort!! Remote Start!! 78,250 KM $25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Show Sales & Finance

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Show Sales & Finance

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Call Dealer

204-560-XXXX

(click to show)

204-560-6292

Alternate Numbers
204-489-4494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X3