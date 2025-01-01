$25,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i M Sport | Enhanced | New Brakes | Harman/Kardon
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$25,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 84,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner Trade with All New Brakes!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Navigation
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- BMW Performance Control
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Adjustable Rear Seats Package
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Gesture Control
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
204-452-7799