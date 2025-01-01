Menu
Local, One Owner Trade with All New Brakes! - Heads Up Display HUD - Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System - Heated and Ventilated Seats - Heated Rear Seats - Heated Steering Wheel - Universal Garage Door Opener - Comfort Access - Ambient Lighting Package - Panoramic Glass Sunroof - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Full Digital Instrument Cluster - Navigation - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - BMW Performance Control - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - Adjustable Rear Seats Package - Wireless Device Charging - BMW Gesture Control - Driving Assistant - Blind Spot Detection - Front Collision Warning - Lane Departure Warning Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2018 BMW X3

84,815 KM

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i M Sport | Enhanced | New Brakes | Harman/Kardon

2018 BMW X3

xDrive30i M Sport | Enhanced | New Brakes | Harman/Kardon

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,815KM
VIN 5UXTR9C52JLC83680

  • Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,815 KM

Local, One Owner Trade with All New Brakes!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Comfort Access
- Ambient Lighting Package
- Panoramic Glass Sunroof
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Navigation
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- BMW Performance Control
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- 19 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Adjustable Rear Seats Package
- Wireless Device Charging
- BMW Gesture Control
- Driving Assistant
- Blind Spot Detection
- Front Collision Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Heated Steering Wheel
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$25,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2018 BMW X3