2018 BMW X3
xDrive30i Enhanced | Executive Interior | H/K
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$40,982
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9464742
- Stock #: F4WPBN
- VIN: 5UXTR9C54JLC82028
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour MOCHA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Accident Free, Loaded!
- Heads Up Display
- Heated and Ventilated Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Charging
- BMW Gesture Control
- Ambient Lighting
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Side Sunshades
- Lumbar Support
- Full Digital Instrument Cluster
- Navigation
- Touch Screen
- Leatherette Dashboard
- Blind Spot Detection
- Land Departure Warning
- Front Collision Alert with Emergency Braking
- Harman/Kardon Sound System Upgrade
- Adjustable Rear Seat Package
- All Brakes Recently Replaced, less than 1,000km ago
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
