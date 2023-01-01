2018 BMW X3

$40,982 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 2 , 6 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9622975

9622975 Stock #: F4XAKE

F4XAKE VIN: 5UXTR9C58JLD59080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic

Interior Colour MOCHA

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 52,678 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Metal-Look Side Windows Trim Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Leather Sport Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat 12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Foldable Rear Head Restraints Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Active Protection Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Blind Spot Detection Blind Spot Driver Monitoring-Alert Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 65 L Fuel Tank Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature GVWR: TBD 105-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery 3.385 Axle Ratio Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo In-Line 4-Cylinder Regenerative Alternator Full-Time All-Wheel 405.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Media / Nav / Comm Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Regular Amplifier Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.