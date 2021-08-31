Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 BMW X5

63,388 KM

Details Description Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

204-452-0756

Contact Seller
2018 BMW X5

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i M-Sport! Enhanced! Lease Return!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 BMW X5

xDrive35i M-Sport! Enhanced! Lease Return!

Location

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-452-0756

  1. 7673029
  2. 7673029
  3. 7673029
  4. 7673029
  5. 7673029
  6. 7673029
  7. 7673029
  8. 7673029
  9. 7673029
  10. 7673029
  11. 7673029
  12. 7673029
  13. 7673029
  14. 7673029
  15. 7673029
  16. 7673029
  17. 7673029
  18. 7673029
  19. 7673029
  20. 7673029
  21. 7673029
  22. 7673029
  23. 7673029
  24. 7673029
  25. 7673029
Contact Seller

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,388KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7673029
  • Stock #: F472M5
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C56J0X94024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,388 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Brand New Tires! Looking for a sporty driver centric SUV with all the features you would expect in a BMW? LOOK NO FURTHER!
Premium Enhanced
- Harman Kardon Sound
- Heads-Up Display
- Comfort Access
- Power Tailgate
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Apple CarPlay
At Volvo Winnipeg we strive to give you a seamless experience. Whether you are purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle or servicing with us experience is everything. With extremely high reconditioning standards and a well trained staff you can rest easy knowing we are here to answer any questions you may have! Exclusively benefit from personalized pick-up/drop off services, low finance rates, extended warranties, and dedicated on-brand technicians.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Floor mats
Cargo shade
Navigation System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Mirrors-Memory
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger
Seat-Rear Pass-Through
Mirrors-Vanity-Driver Illumination
Mirrors-Vanity-Passenger Illumination
Seats-Rear Bench
Steering Wheel-Adjustable

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Volvo Cars Winnipeg

2017 Volvo XC90 RDes...
 92,877 KM
$44,887 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC40 Mome...
 61,061 KM
$38,888 + tax & lic
2018 Volvo XC60 Mome...
 47,743 KM
$42,899 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

Volvo Cars Winnipeg

3965 Portage Ave #10, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-452-XXXX

(click to show)

204-452-0756

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory