2018 BMW X5

$54,982 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 3 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8759648

8759648 Stock #: F4KBJ4

F4KBJ4 VIN: 5UXKT0C51J0W04020

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 72,325 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Navigation System Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer ashtray Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Interior Lock Disable Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type On-Board Navigation 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Console Ducts Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Power Options Power Mirrors Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Hybrid Electric Motor 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension 85 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,980 kgs (6,570 lbs) 1653# Maximum Payload 3.154 Rear Axle Ratio Full-Time All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 16V Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Adaptive Suspension Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/3.5 kW Onboard Charger, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 9.2 kWh Capacity Exterior Spoiler Xenon Headlights tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Cornering Lights Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Windows Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Hi-Fi Sound System Window Grid Diversity Antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter MEMORY MIRRORS Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Auto Dimming R/V Mirror Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.